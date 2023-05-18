Red Bull dominance in the numbers

When George Russell warned Formula 1 that Red Bull could win every race of the season, few believed him. In the meantime, however, the Milton Keynes team did en-plein after five GPs and one Sprint, monopolizing every weekend with one double, except the Melbourne GP and the Baku Sprint.

Rankings and records

In the drivers’ standings, the Milton Keynes team naturally occupies the first and second positions (something it never managed at the end of the year), while its dominance in the constructors’ standings is even more evident.

At almost a quarter of the season, the team classification sees the Red Bull firmly in the lead with 224 points: Since the introduction of 25 points per win, only the 2019 Mercedes has had a comparable pace (217, but without a Sprint). However, the Brackley team found competition from Ferrari and Red Bull in the central part of the season, and therefore at the end of the year it “stopped” at 739 points, failing to beat the 2016 record, when they obtained 765.

Quote 1000? Possible

The 765 points for Mercedes in 2016 are a goal that the Milton Keynes-based team already touched last year, which closed at 759. However, we are in another Formula 1, which in the meantime has conceded points for the fastest laps in the race and for the Sprints, not counting the increase in the number of Grands Prix. Red Bull will most likely beat the record of 765 points well in advance. Indeed, it can even exceed 1000 points for the first time in the history of Formula 1. But to do so, it is necessary to maintain these sensational rhythms: without the cancellation of Imola, Red Bull’s projection would have given 1050 points; without the Santerno match, “only” 1008 points. Of course, all the more reason to break down the 1000 mark you need perfection, or so. All, in the name of the show, we hope otherwise. Maybe even Red Bull.