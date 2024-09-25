by VALERIO BARRETTA

Horner sees the light

Red Bull’s technical problems could find a solution in the next racesFor the Milton Keynes team, the break comes at the best time and will allow them to have a clearer idea of ​​the problems that have afflicted the RB20 in recent months, favoring Lando Norris’ recovery in the standings at the expense of Max Verstappen.

Second place in the Singapore GP certainly gives morale to the reigning champions, and team principal Chris Horner he wanted to further motivate his team in view of the final rush, saying he sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

Horner’s words

“I think we’ve figured out some of the issues with the car, and I think we’re starting to address them.We did better in Baku and we did even better here. The most encouraging thing is that the car reacted as we hoped and as the simulations told us.“, these are his words.

“I think the team is starting to understand where the limits are and what causes those limits.“, continued the British. “I think Monza highlighted maybe some of the root causes, or helped identify the root cause of the problem. Monza was the low point and we started from there.“.