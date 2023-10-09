Red Bull, Horner freezes Perez

Red Bull, for too many grands prix, is only Max Verstappen. If the Dutchman were not there, the Milton Keynes team would be fighting with the other cars, because Sergio Perez’s performance is not meeting expectations: in the last three weekends the Mexican has collected six penalties and has not gone beyond eighth place in Singapore, also obtained thanks to an incorrect maneuver on Alex Albon.

Even in Qatar Checo he was one of the worst drivers in terms of performance: #11 was not familiar with the track limits, neither with the old ones (which cost him elimination in qualifying on Friday) nor with the new ones imposed on Saturday to prevent the drivers from hitting the sharp curbs. The Mexican returns home with three penalties and a miserable point, while Max Verstappen takes the title and glory: a two-faced Red Bull that cannot leave Chris Horner indifferent.

Horner’s words

“Once again, there was a great performance from Max“, commented the Red Bull team principal immediately after the Qatar race. “But we need to talk to Sergio on why he had so many problems respecting the track limits, which cost him several penalties“.

“It was a tough weekend for him and a difficult Grand Prix. Fortunately, Lewis Hamilton did not score any points in the race and Fernando Alonso only finished sixth. So Checo is still second in the provisional championship standings, but has an urgent need to regain the form of the past“. And if he doesn’t find it, there would be serious problems regardless of the presence of a contract until the end of 2024: in Red Bull it is easy to go from legal paper to waste paper.