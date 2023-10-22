Perez, the Red Bull temporary worker

Sergio’s situation Perez in Red Bull it is intricate and delicate. The Mexican has only one certainty: his contract lasts until the end of 2024 and will therefore be handsomely compensated for over a year. The rest is a huge question mark, because for weeks in Milton Keynes they have been wondering whether Checo is really the most suitable solution to start the next World Championship, when the margins between the top teams could be narrower. The more the races go by, the less Perez convinces, and the more the clouds gather over his futureregardless of the official denials on the ultimatum granted to the Mexican until his home match.

Red Bull, at least in front of the media, continues to defend its driver especially with team principal Chris Horner. The Briton denied that Perez needs to finish second in the World Championship to save his place in the team, but at the same time he set a condition for his stay: a change of pace compared to the last Asian rounds, in which the #11 collected six penalties.

Horner’s words

“Perez has his job guaranteed by contract, unless he absolutely defaults for any reason in 2023 or early 2024for example“, these were Horner’s words in Austin. “He doesn’t have to come second to keep his place, there’s no such task. We have never finished first and second in a championship, we have finished first and third a few times with Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber and last year with Max and Checo. With this car, it would be a fantastic result, but there is no obligation for Checo to finish second. It was never talked about“.

Beyond the statements of Horner, who in the Red Bull world mainly plays the role of the “good cop” while Helmut Marko practically only shows up when there is criticism to be made, Perez’s season cannot be said to be satisfactory. Considering the vehicle that he is lucky enough to drive, numbers in hand one of the fastest in history, risking finishing third behind Lewis Hamilton does not speak in favor of Checo and it certainly wouldn’t earn him key points in 2024.