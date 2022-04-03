The last round of the world championship in Saudi Arabia coincided with prhyme victory of the season of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, who avenged in the best possible way the adverse fate of the first outing in the championship. In that case, on the circuit of Sakhirboth the reigning Dutch champion and his teammate Sergio Perez, were in fact forced both on retirement due to technical problems, with the disappointment furthermore aggravated by the knockout occurred in the last stages of the race. In Jeddah, on the other hand, the Anglo-Austrian team recovered first with the Mexican’s first career pole, and subsequently with the success of ‘Mad Max’.

In addition to the drivers, the first to be particularly satisfied with this result is the team principal Christian Hornerwhich with these performances has archived the sports nightmare experienced in Bahrain: “After the difficulties of the first weekend in Bahrain – commented the English manager in the podcast F1 Nation – the reaction of the team was exceptional. The support we had from the factory all week, along with that from the mechanics and engineers, and the way they worked on these cars in difficult conditions, was absolutely first class. In Jeddah, Max repaid them in the best possible way with a great victory. It was such an open race between us and Ferrari that the margin was very thin. It was a relief to see the checkered flag, although I would have liked to have seen it three laps earlier “.

The only sore point of the Saudi weekend, however, remains the placement outside the top 3 of Sergio Perezwho lost the leadership of the race due to a strategy ruined by the entry of the Safety Car: “Was an immense misfortune for ‘Checo’ – Horner added – he had a good start, he was controlling the race and he would have won it without that intervention of the Safety Car: sometimes they work for you, other times they go against you. He is disappointed, but he has always remained lucid. He knows we couldn’t have done anything, but I’m sure he will regain confidence as soon as he reflects on what he did that weekend, with that amazing pole. He was fast in the race too, so I know it’s frustrating for him, but he’ll still gain a lot of confidence from it ”.