Opposite opinions between the two leaders

“We have new features ready for Silverstone and the numbers are good, we expect an improvement”. Helmut Marko On the eve of the British GP he had made no secret of his optimism regarding the updates prepared in Milton Keynes for the second home race in succession, specifically a new floor.

Judging the performance of the new tyres is not easy given that Verstappen ruined the floor in Qualifying in Q1 but still managed to snatch a second row. In the race, then, the conditions were continuously changing, even if it was clear that the first stint with the medium tyres saw Verstappen in great difficulty, a difficulty that vanished in the final with the hard tyres after a front wing modification.

Christian Horner in the post-race he wanted to scale down Helmut Marko’s proclamations also because the ‘numbers’ that Red Bull was expecting were circulating, that is six more load points with an effect of half a tenth in terms of performance. “Six loading points? And how does Helmut Marko know that? – joked Horner, as reported by the newspaper gpblog – they are random numbers, I think you took an incorrect figure, they are disproportionate numbers. It is no secret that we have had less time to dedicate to development and that we no longer have much potential to extract from our project, the gains are minimal. It is true that we still have some new features in the pipeline that should allow us to obtain further performance gains even though we have already reached the limit in terms of margins for improvement”.