by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull investigates Horner

An (apparent) calm after the storm. The case involving Red Bull team principal Chris Horner, accused of inappropriate behavior towards a team employee, has had some interlocutory days, but they could be his last. In Milton Keynes they took the issue seriously, regardless of the important role played by the Briton, and it is possible that a first verdict on Horner's future in the team will arrive tomorrow.

Vowles' words

The other teams, meanwhile, have not spoken out about the matter, also because these are human and working relationships that can only be judged within Red Bull. Using his words very carefully, Williams team principal James tried Vowles: “I can only control what happens here. In a work environment what I can do is try to open everyone's eyes to how we need to be, because the best ideas do not come from small groups of individuals but from diversity. I don't know anything about what's behind it and the meaning of what happened. All I can say is that if it had happened at Williams, we would have been all for fixing the problem and making sure we had a culture that accepted everyone“, said the Briton to the microphones of BloombergTV.

What if the allegations are confirmed and Horner has to be cut from Red Bull? Vowles gives a significant response, from which it is clear that he would not limit himself to pointing the finger at a colleague: “In this case we should all look at ourselves in the mirrorwe should make sure we are asking the right questions within the team and acting in a way that we can be proud of not today but for the next ten years“.

“Going back 20 years ago, there was no doubt that men dominated this sport. It was mostly white men in their 40s who made the teams. But all this is changing, and that's only a good thing“, concluded Vowles.