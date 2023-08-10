Red Bull, will Perez still be the second driver in 2025?

2024 will be a year that will decide the future shape of Red Bull. In fact, Sergio’s contract will expire next season Perez: to deserve another renewal, which at the moment seems far away, the Mexican must demonstrate to the team that he has definitively overcome this year’s problems and can be more continuous. In fact, there are too many points that Checo he threw from Monte-Carlo onwards: nothing serious for such a dominant Red Bull, but the time will come when Milton Keynes will need the points of a more reliable second guide than the current Perez.

If Perez doesn’t change gears, there is a Daniel Ricciardo ready who has started his second adventure in AlphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) with great enthusiasm. The Australian, who beat Tsunoda on his debut in Hungary and in the Sprint at Spa, with a little more luck could have grabbed the points zone, which the Japanese did instead. The 1989 class has made no secret of having agreed to replace Nyck de Vries to hopefully sit on the Red Bull now led by Perez, an aspiration confirmed by team principal Chris Horner. However, that does not exclude an “external” call to the Red Bull world, just as happened with Perez, who took over Alex Albon starting from 2021.

Horner’s words

“It’s great that you have a lot of interest in coming to us“, revealed the Briton to his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “As for 2025, there are not only Perez and Ricciardo, but also drivers who are outside of Red Bull“.

Possible and impossible candidates

Who is Horner referring to? The grid at the moment has little to offer, if you look at the drivers whose contracts expire at the end of 2024, who are outside the Red Bull world and who at the same time are not a threat to Max Verstappen: Red Bull already has its champion, it doesn’t need to create a rivalry at home. Therefore, barring sensational twists and turns, seeing a Charles Leclerc or a Carlos Sainz in Milton Keynes seems impossible. The hypothesis linked to Oscar Piastri is more probable, who however is showing champion strokes in McLaren and it is not said that he will accept a role of second driver in Red Bull. The same goes for Lando Norris, a great friend of Super Max. Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon would find it difficult to get back “in the clutches” of Verstappen (the Anglo-Thai would even have refused Helmut Marko’s call), while Esteban Ocon has to years tense stories with Dutch. The only ones outside the Red Bull universe with whom an agreement would be immediately found are in the slums of the grid: but at that point, you might as well keep Perez, right?