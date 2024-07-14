by VALERIO BARRETTA

World Cup 2024, promising second half of season

The domain of the Red Bull seen in the second part of 2022 and throughout the 2023 World Championship came to an end in the last races, when the Milton Keynes team was joined by McLaren and – at least in terms of results – from Mercedes winner of the last two Grand Prix.

Waiting to see how the season will develop Ferraristill second in the constructors’ championship, it seems that the second part of the season will be a very open battle, decided by developments. And in fact in Milton Keynes they have prepared important updates for Hungary.

Horner’s words

Team principal Chris Horner believes this year has brought F1 back to normal after an unrepeatable 2023: “When we were winning races by 30-40 seconds last year, it was a little less stressful. But when you win races by that margin, you just focus on reliability and other things. Now you don’t have the chance to think about reliability, you have to drive flat out. And I think it’s more rewarding to win a hard-fought race.“.

“Only in hindsight will 2023 be a very special year: what we achieved last year has never been achieved before and perhaps will never be matched again. This is a much more normal F1“.

The rankings

Red Bull must thank the early season breakaway if it is still leading the championship. Max Verstappen – winner in seven of the 12 GPs run so far – has taken first place in four of the five initial GPs (in Melbourne he was betrayed by the RB20), but “only” in three of the last seven. The Dutchman, also thanks to the mistakes of McLaren and Lando Norris, has managed to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship to +84. The fight in the Constructors’ Championship appears more close, with Red Bull at +71 on Ferrari and +78 on McLaren. With at least 44 points up for grabs per weekend and 12 weekends to go, it is understandable why in Milton Keynes they are considering replacing Sergio Perez with a more reliable driver.