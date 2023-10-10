Red Bull will do everything it can to help Sergio Pérez regain his confidence and secure second place in the Formula 1 championship. “I think we really need to talk to Pérez, because we know what he is capable of and he is not in good shape at the moment,” said team boss Christian Horner, who saw Max Verstappen win his third consecutive world title in Qatar last weekend.

#Red #Bull #hopes #Sergio #Pérezs #recovery #shape