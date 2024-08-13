by VALERIO BARRETTA

Red Bull, confidence in Perez

Red Bull is trying to help Sergio Perez to emerge from yet another period of difficulty. In Milton Keynes they know very well that only with high-level performances from Czech McLaren’s comeback in the Constructors’ World Championship can be stemmed, and this is also why they decided to confirm the Mexican in the summer break: changing just for the sake of changing could have been even more detrimental to Red Bull’s season.

The help to Perez would be significant, however, if Red Bull had clear ideas on the reasons that prevent the #11 from performing at least as expected: if the technical director Pierre Waché has underlined the faults of the team, the chief engineer Paul Monaghan has attributed great responsibility to Perez himself, who is not at the level of Max Verstappen.

Monaghan’s words

“I don’t want to be rude to Checo, who could easily take my head off if he were next to me, but I’d say that overall Max is just faster than him. The difference per curve is minimal, let’s say half a tenthwhich however accumulates over time“, these are his words.

On Red Bull’s reduced competitiveness compared to 2023, Monaghan believes that the credit goes exclusively to rivals who have ironed out the problems of their cars: “If you look at our lap time as a yardstick, it’s a competitive car. And we’ve had a good start to the season, which is positive. It’s clear that we’re under a bit more pressure now.. In terms of strengths and weaknesses, I think last year I was asked what made the RB19 so strong: it had the same problems as the other cars, but smaller ones, and so we were able to get more performance out of them.“.