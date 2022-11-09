The boss of the Red Bull Junior program is quite critical of Verstappen.

Max Verstappen can now call himself a two-time world champion, but that does not mean that he is above all criticism. Something with tall trees. That criticism usually does not come from the Red Bull camp, but now there is a Red Bull prominent who is quite critical of Max.

It concerns Guillaume Rocquelin, who is currently in charge of the Junior program and previously was Head of Race Engineering for seven years. He was also Sebastian Vettel’s race engineer while winning four world championships for Red Bull.

Rocquelin still has a very high hat on Vettel. In a recent podcast, he makes no secret of the fact that he thinks the Vettel from then is a better driver compared to Verstappen.

Now that is not an insult, but Rocquelin calls Verstappen technically “weak” compared to other Red Bull drivers from the past. According to the Frenchman, there is still a lot of progress to be made for Max. That is mainly in the technical aspect and the development of the car.

He does say that Verstappen has grown and matured. He has lost his “desperate hunger” from last year and has become more consistent. According to Rocquelin, Verstappen also has more natural talent than Vettel. That is also what he should mainly focus on.

However, Guillaume Rocquelin calls Vettel the more complete driver. And then of course he is talking about the young Vettel, during his Red Bull years. According to Rocquelin, Vettel was better prepared than Verstappen, both technically and mentally. Maybe Rocquelin should ask Vettel if he wants to come back to Red Bull to coach Verstappen…

Through: Eurosport.com

