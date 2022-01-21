On April 23, 2021, an announcement shook the world of Formula 1: Red Bull had in fact snatched from Mercedes Ben Hodgkinson, who greeted Brackley after nearly 20 years. The British, however, will be free to direct operations to the newborn Red Bull Powertrains only from 24 May 2022, as confirmed by Mercedes itself.

Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement regarding the appointment of Ben Hodgkinson. Under the terms of that agreement, Ben, who joined Mercedes in August 2001, will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from 24 May 2022. – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) January 21, 2022

“Mercedes F1 and Red Bull F1 today reached an agreement on the employment of Ben Hodgkinson. Under the terms of that agreement, Ben – who joined Mercedes in August 2001 – will be free to join Red Bull Powertrains from May 24, 2022.“. Hodgkinson’s’ betrayal ‘had not been taken well by Brackley’s team, which in fact let a year pass before conceding his skills to rivals who snatched the drivers’ title.

Throughout his long career Hodgkinson worked in the WRC and was an integral part of the Mercedes’ motorsport team since 2001. From September 2017 in particular he held the role of Head of Mechanical Engineering for the eight-time constructors world champion team. Now a new challenge awaits him: in fact, 2022 will be the first year in which Red Bull will propose a Formula 1 power unit under his signature, but with the well-known help of Honda, which will also give a great hand in the coming years.