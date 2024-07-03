Red Bull today unveiled the new livery that the team will use at Silverstone for the British GP, which will celebrate the Milton Keynes team’s 20 seasons in Formula 1. After yesterday’s social media hints, the reveal of this special color scheme has actually arrived. The British round will be the first of three this season in which the world champion team will partially modify the ‘uniform’ of Verstappen and Perez’s RB20. Other special liveries will be used in the Singapore and Austin rounds.

“Max and Checo’s cars – explains the press release issued by the Austrian team – have been redesigned for the British GP by a member of The Paddock, as part of the Team’s Forever Rebl campaign, celebrating 20 years of Red Bull in Formula 1. Working with Oracle, the Team has created a simple yet cutting-edge REBL CUSTMS configurator, designed to ensure that everyone, everywhere has a canvas to unleash their creativity.”

The winner of this first contest was Chalaj Suvanish, who designed the team’s livery for this weekend: “I wanted to enter the competition because the chance to design a livery for my favourite team is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I was lucky enough to win and now I get to see a race live and I can’t believe it: not only do I get to watch an F1 race, but I also get to see the car I customized on the track. I used red in the car design to represent the spirit and strength depicted in the Red Bull logo and I was inspired by the way flow-vis paints are used in aerodynamic testing. I can’t describe how I would feel to see the team win with my livery.”