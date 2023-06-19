Perez, Red Bull asks for confirmation

The only foothold that this Formula 1 season has to avoid boring the public is called Sergio Perez. The Mexican, with the same car as Max Verstappen, is the only one who can put pressure on him if Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin don’t get close to the levels of the RB19. But Checoafter a convincing start to the World Cup, is performing below expectations.

Too many mistakes in qualifying: if in Melbourne there could have been problems with the car, in Monte-Carlo, Montmeló and Montreal the Mexican excluded himself from the top positions on the grid, forcing himself to comeback races and sinking to -69 in the standings from Verstappen. A furrow that, considering the quality and consistency of performance of the world champion, risks being practically unbridgeable.

Difficult renewal

Perez has a contract until the end of 2024 with Red Bull, and his further renewal is not at all obvious: he will be 34 years old, perhaps too many by the team’s recent standards (only David Coulthard and Mark Webber raced in the Milton Keynes team at an older age) and also for the pilot, who risks taking beatings from his partner for four consecutive years and might want a new adventure.

Herbert’s words

Johnny Herbert, also in the past the second driver of a champion like Michael Schumacher, warned Perez, stating that 2024 could seriously be his last year in Red Bull. The Briton already has in mind the possible replacement for Checo: “I seriously think his seat is at risk. Although Sergio showed in the first part of the season that he was more than capable of battling with Max, there was then a moment in which he wasn’t anymore“, he told the platform OLBG. “He’s a great number two when he’s fit he can win, and that would still allow Red Bull to win the constructors’ championship. However, if Red Bull seeks a level of greater competitiveness for Verstappen, other drivers are needed, such as Russell or Leclerc. Or for example Lando Norriswho has a long-term contract and I don’t know if he has an exit clause to free himself from McLaren (which the Woking team has denied in the past, ed). I think Lando would be a good move for Red Bull. He would add positivity to the team and I think he is more than capable of handling that position“.