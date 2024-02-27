Things aren't going well for Red Bull, even when you really don't expect it, fines are being thrown around again.

For the next claim, pretend that Will Buxton or Danica Patrick said it in a shot from Drive to Survive: as the fastest team/driver on the grid, you are always the target of the most opposition. Both at racing level and everything next to it. It is therefore not surprising that Red Bull is almost always under the magnifying glass of almost everyone, because of course they should not cheat. For example, the budget cap story from two years ago was grist to the mill for many Red Bull skeptics: they already saw Red Bull with huge fines or fantasized that the team would have to surrender their title. We dare not say that today's Horner story is also an attempt to destabilize Red Bull (we will wait for the investigation for that), but let's put it this way: there are nine F1 teams that benefit from Red Bull Bull is taken away from them for a moment. *puts on aluminum foil hat*

Red Bull is fined

Let's see what the skeptics make of the fact that Red Bull has already been fined. That's strange, because the only action seen this year was the winter tests last weekend. Since this is not really a competitive atmosphere yet, you have to do your best to score a fine. The fine is therefore much more basic than that. In fact, it could have happened to you. And it has probably happened to you before.

Parking fine

Red Bull is currently in Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for a promotional event. In what appears to be a somewhat busy city center street, Red Bull has parked an F1 car. That's special! By the way, this concerns the RB19, the RB20 is currently being prepared for the start of the season. Oh well, last year's is still sensational. Startling, yes, but not insensitive to the rules. Max Verstappen forgot to turn on his EasyPark. To be fair, the parking attendant in Sarajevo is consistent. The RB19 also has to pay parking fees and since that did not happen, a big fine.

Don't be surprised if it's part of the publicity stunt, or the police have a sense of humor. In any case, seeing the Red Bull car in Sarajevo provides an extra spectacle. By the way, Red Bull is not averse to using real roads as a backdrop for the F1 cars. For example, Max Verstappen and his then teammate Alex Albon already drove through the Netherlands in their cars. (through Reddit and Instagram)

