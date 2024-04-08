“It's clear that we need to grow further if we want to give Red Bull a run for their money and that's what we intend to do from the next round”: After the Suzuka GP Frédéric Vasseur sounds the charge, strengthened by the fact that Sainz had a really good race and that Leclerc had an excellent recovery from eighth position. In short, a great team effort. But we cannot forget that something big, very big, was missing in Suzuka in qualifying and it is precisely this that Vasseur is referring to when he talks about “having to grow” because in the race everything becomes more difficult when you start from behind. In short, this will be the goal for China. And it's no small problem because Leclerc also struggled in Australia to find the right window for the tires: giving Red Bull a hard time is a really good challenge…