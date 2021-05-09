Three out of four and an almost perfect start. So you can summarize the start of the 2021 campaign for Lewis Hamilton, that unlike other years and although the numbers say otherwise, it does not walk as yesteryear. He surpassed Max Verstappen again, but this time it was more for Red Bull demerit that by its own merit, since the energy drinks squad forgot that Montmeló has its laws and one of them is that the optimal strategy is two stops and not one.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya hosted the first race with public in its stands, about 1,000 members who were delighted – ironically – with a new exhibition of what the Montmeló track can offer. Verstappen led from the first turn until lap 60, when his tires sank from an excess of optimism and a absurd communication failure that made him advance his first pit stop when the team was not prepared. It was this factor, which Mercedes did know how to read, that resolved a new edition of the Spanish GP that gave few arguments for the fans who saw it on free-to-air television to re-engage, the first time in several years.

The illusion that awakened the presence of Fernando Alonso again and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari it dissipated in the first few laps. After an incident involving Yuki Tsunoda, who was thrown in the new Turn 10, and the consequent safety car, everything was left to the right or wrong with the strategy. The most optimistic thought that one stop would be enough, the most realistic (and successful in the end) recalled that here it is always better to go two. Mercedes rectified in time with Hamilton, but Red Bull not with Verstappen, and the race turned into a bland chase from the Briton to the Dutchman until it was decided with six laps to go.

Behind, the same happened with Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc for third place. and a little more. The anecdote of the flat tire In the pits – before putting it in the car – of Alfa Romeo with Antonio Giovinazzi was the highlight, and that sums it up. Neither with DRS overtaking was seen, except that the difference in the condition of the tires was such that even without this doping element, but necessary today, they would have occurred the same.

Management problems



Among those who believed they could make a stop was Alpine, a strategy that later Alonso described as “suicidal”. Although the Asturian’s problems with tire management are still there and will not go away until he better understands what the optimal range of behavior is (for that he needs more training, which he does not have), if he had chosen to go two stops, he might have scored. Proof of this is that the Aston Martin he fought with for much of the race finished eleventh and thirteenth, and he held both of them until the wheels were smashed.

His last pit stop was more for safety than for desire: the risk of a puncture or a blowout that would force a abandonment or an eventual accident made it the same to finish thirteenth or seventeenth, because in the end the 0 is the same in the bag. Not so in the case of Esteban Ocon, who if he could dream of a more than desirable fifth or sixth ended up thanking him for the ninth final that allowed him to add two points.

Nor was it dream career by Carlos Sainz. Similarly, the tires were key in his performance, although he was able to make some overtaking. The future of racing wanted it to be precisely against McLaren who had to fight the result. First with Daniel Ricciardo and later with Lando Norris, who made a double change of trajectory that could have caused a serious accident at the end of the straight. In the end, a seventh place that allows you to keep your full in the points in Montmeló in all his races he has played at home. Charles Leclerc, who came to seriously qualify for the podium, also fell from it because of the tires.

The next appointment of the championship will be return to Monaco. With a bit of luck, the public – which will also be in the stands – will entertain a little more. A little.