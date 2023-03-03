Red Bull Hammers with Homies returns to Italy, to Madonna di Campiglio, among the wonderful mountains of Trentino

On Sunday 9 April, crews from all over Europe will land in the spectacular Ursus Snowpark to contend for victory. “It is with great enthusiasm that I greet the “Red Bull Hammers with Homies” which will be held in Madonna di Campiglio from 7 to 10 April next. We are happy to host this event which will bring together teams of passionate snowboarders from all over Europe.” – comments Roberto Failoni, Councilor for crafts, commerce, promotion, sport and tourism Autonomous Province of Trento – “The Ursus Snowpark will be the location of this exciting competition and we are sure that this international event will be a unique experience for all the participants and the spectators present. I wish everyone a fantastic competition and a happy stay in Trentino.” Red Bull Hammers with Homies pits crews of passionate snowboarders against each other thanks to a format that bases its evaluations on the skills rooted in every freestyler: creativity, style and lively competition, in compliance with those values ​​of the original snowboard, i.e. pure fun and healthy friendship.

Red Bull Hammers with Homies, competition format and event programme

The international final will see 16 teams compete against each other, invited from all over Europe, in a captivating format: each team will be made up of 3 snowboarders who will tackle the snowpark together with runs based on creativity, style and teamwork. After the qualifying Jam Session the top 8 crews will be combined into a KO-System panel and will face off in a challenging knockout knockout until the winner of Red Bull Hammers with Homies 2023 is crowned. “Red Bull Hammers with Homies is a one of a kind snowboarding eventwhich instead of focusing on individual skills, focuses on the harmony and creativity of the teams we have invited.” – says Marco Sampaoli, event director – “For the Italian snowboard crews there is the national qualification in Obereggen, Saturday 11 March: the winning team will earn an invitation to the international finals in Madonna di Campiglio where they will have an unforgettable experience!”

But the weekend programme, which will make this event even more unique, will not be limited only to the crew battle on Sunday 9 April in the Ursus Snowpark: in fact, there will also be a Rail Jam on the evening of Saturday 8. After the Rail Jam there will be a special DJ Set, which will be unveiled close to the race. The show is therefore guaranteed, both at high altitude at the Ursus Snowpark, and downstream, at the start of the Grostè cable car, with a DJ set. The invitation is open to everyone: come and attend the free event that will bring each of you back to the roots of snowboarding and its values.

