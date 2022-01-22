The 2022 season will be the first in the history of Red Bull in which the Austrian team will independently ‘brand’ its power unit. In some ways an epochal transition, certified by the birth of the Red Bull Powertrains department. At least in this first year, however, Red Bull’s commitment will be almost exclusively ‘facade’. In fact, it was already known that Honda, while abandoning Formula 1 at the level of name, would continue to collaborate with the Milton Keynes team, together with which last year it returned to win a world title for the first time in three decades. . Now, however, the details of this collaboration have been disclosed by the same team principal of the vice Constructors world champion team, Christian Horner.

Interviewed by the site RacingNews365 the British manager explained how the power units that will be used this year will also be assembled directly by the Japanese engineer. “As part of our agreement with Honda, the engines continue to be assembled in Japan, at Sakura, and support will come through technical assistance from Japan.” commented the head of the Red Bull wall. The partnership between the two houses is set to last until the end of the power unit freeze, expected in 2025: “It is something we are discussing at the moment. The likelihood is that the engines, as in 2022, will continue to be produced and built in Japan and then shipped to us “ Horner clarified.

The points of interest of this agreement, however, do not end here. Red Bull will hire most of the company’s employees Honda Racing Development, which followed the operations of the Japanese giant in F1 in the United Kingdom. “All Honda staff, at the end of February, [verrà] in our employ – Horner added –[Masashi] Yamamoto will become a consultant while [Toyoharu] Tanabe, I believe, will stay with Honda on their side. The engine will be branded as a Red Bull engine – concluded the team principal, but thehuge help from Honda it will still be highlighted in some way – we still have an affiliation which will be announced later in the season. They will not be totally invisible “.