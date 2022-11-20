“Sublime. The best way to end the season. It was a pleasure”. Thus Max Verstappen’s track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase took leave of his driver in 2022 which saw this duo finish 15 times in front of all of 22 races setting an all-time record in terms of successes in a single season as the previous record was between Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel at odds of 13.

Lat Red Bull in addition to defending the Drivers’ title with Max Verstappen, he also won the Constructors’ title which had been missing in Milton Keynes since 2013. Thanks in addition to the Dutch driver of Sergio Perez, third in the sprint against Charles Leclerc in the Drivers’ standings, but capable of winning two races in Monaco and in Singapore.

On Twitter the Anglo-Austrian team wanted to greet the protagonists of a probably unrepeatable season in an iconic way: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and obviously the RB18. The latter has been defined ‘amazing’ i.e. extraordinary. Max Verstappen, however, quoting Lambiase was immortalized as ‘simply sublime‘, while according to Red Bull Sergio Perez should be proud of two victories, eleven podiums and the first pole position of his career arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Below are the tweets from Red Bull who will enjoy a very sweet winter break thanks to the double of titles and an excellence in general which also recorded the prize for pit stops on average fastest, a specialty in which the mechanics have excelled uninterruptedly since 2018.

Simply sublime 🏆 15 wins in a season 🏁 #AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/E7q6pBjsDG —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 20, 2022

Two wins, 11 podiums and a first-career Pole Position 👏 You can be incredibly proud of this season, @SChecoPerez 🏆 pic.twitter.com/sQzhDTXTCC —Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 20, 2022