The Brazilian weekend will certainly not be remembered with pleasure at Red Bull. The Milton Keynes team experienced the worst moment of its triumphant season in Interlagos, in terms of performance and beyond. Sixth and seventh place collected by Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez represent the worst result of 2022 for the team, with the sole exception of the double retirement that occurred in the first race of the season, in Bahrain. In that case, however, the RB18 had been the second best car on the track, after the Ferrari. On the tortuous ups and downs of San Paolo, however, the Austrian single-seater was unable to keep up with the pace of Mercedes and Ferrari and was also beaten on the track by Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

But much more than the empty passage in terms of performance, it was the total implosion of the relationship between the two riders of the team. In fact, Verstappen decided not to help Checo Perez in his race for second place in the championship, refusing to give him the sixth place finish which would have allowed the Mexican to reach the last race of 2022 ahead of Charles Leclerc by a few points. Verstappen explained, both via radio and after the race, that he has the “own reasons” for not letting go of his teammate. Analyzing the radio communications of the last laps, however, he stands out as had been the team to ‘allow’ him to pass in front of Perez after the last restart behind the Safety Car.

Gianpiero Lambiase, track engineer of the world champion, in fact explicitly asks his driver to pass his partner just to try to “take away points from Leclerc“. At the same time Perez was given the same information, reassuring him that if necessary, on the last lap, the positions would be reversed. It is interesting to note how Verstappen did not utter a word during all the last laps of the race, remaining deaf to the various appeals of Lambiase himself, who in the last round invited him to respect the agreements made on four occasions. Then, at the end of the race, the well-known outburst of the #1 arrives.

Round 66/71

Lambiase [a Verstappen]: “Ok Max, go and take away some points from Leclerc and Alonso, please”.

bird [a Perez]: “Don’t fight with Max. If you’re together on the last lap, we’ll swap positions again.”

bird [a Perez]: “Let Max go at the end of the straight”.

Round 71/71

Verstappen: “How many laps are left?”.

Lambiase: “This is the last lap Max”.

Lambiase: “Max, if we don’t pass Fernando by turn 12, let Checo pass again, please”.

Lambiase: “Don’t worry about DRS Max, let Checo pass”.

Lambiase: “Let Checo pass”.

Lambiase: “Max, let Checo pass, please!”.