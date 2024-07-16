In an era where top speed has lost all logic and meaning and where even small cars can reach prison-like speeds, the world of supercars has lost part of its meaning. But not only that: even the best accelerations today are the prerogative of banal electric cars, often family cars.

The pleasure of driving remains, what the steering wheel transmits to the driver. Or the beauty of the design. But little stuff, after all, compared to what a Miura did compared to a Fiat 500. Astral differences. Of course, other times.

An idea, however, comes from Red Bull, which for its RB17 proposes something unique: a supercar that goes faster than a Formula 1. Obviously, it has no regulations to respect, it can do as it pleases with horsepower, weight and aerodynamics, but at a time when the car is an “object” that goes beyond function, that is no longer used to move from one point to another, just as a Patek Philippe is no longer used to see the time, the RB17 is a brilliant car because it gives meaning to performance: it promises to be faster than a Formula 1.

Although this Red Bull full of holes and aerodynamic extractors is anything but beautiful, it offers absolute performance. The best. To the point of being able to beat an F1 on any track.

All this with a two-seater, built in 50 units and regularly (so to speak, given that it costs 6.4 million dollars) on sale. The idea is by the brilliant Adrian Newey, the most sought-after designer in F1 at the moment, who with his RB17 has put on the road a monster powered by a hybrid aspirated V10 engine that develops over 1,200 horsepower and whizzes up to 15 thousand revolutions per minute. All this for a weight of less than 900 kg, or 50 less than a very light Mazda MX-5, but with a power six times greater…

A racing car, in short, that will never be able to race in any championship, but which boasts of being faster than any F1. Not a small thing.