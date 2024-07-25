Great expectations for Spa

The Formula 1 championship’s summer break will begin next week immediately after the filing of the Belgian Grand Prix13th round of the world championship. A weekend scheduled at Spa-Francorchamps that could reserve developments especially at home Red Bullwhere a possible negative performance by Sergio Perez would negatively affect the Mexican driver’s permanence in the Milton Keynes team, who has been in serious doubt for a few races despite his two-year renewal with the team.

Tension at Red Bull

The future of ‘Checo’, as in the last races, is still surrounded by doubts and tensions that could explode definitively right during the summer break, with Red Bull ready to replace the #11 with another driver. There are several names of candidates to occupy Perez’s seat, and among these there is the Japanese driver from RB Yuki-Tsunoda: “I believe that for Red Bull driversexcept Max, all races are critical – he explained in the meeting with the media in Spa – I’m quite used to it and I do my normal race. But I think that if you see the previous races, it’s clear how much I proved to be right. I think I have demonstrated enough. Obviously, this race will also be important, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Personal satisfaction

Tsunoda therefore believes he deserves a promotion to Red Bull for the performances he has put in in the last GPs, as he reiterated on another occasion in which he also clarified that there were no discussions between him and Marko: “At this point I don’t know if Horner or Marko are considering mebut I think it’s the same for everyone – he added – I think to be happy with what I have done and what I have managed to do up to today. What more should I do? Now I just focus on performance”.

The last decisive race for the future

The possibility of Tsunoda joining Red Bull therefore remains a question mark, unlike Marko’s statements to the Japanese driver, who confirms how the pre-break races can be decisive for the future at Red Bull: “Marko told me in Austria that the next three races would be important for the future – he concluded – I thought he was talking about my F1 season rather than F1, I didn’t ask much about it. It’s typical of Helmut that if you don’t do well in two races, you immediately generate pressure in one. Obviously there are a couple of races where I could have done better, for example Montreal, where I was in the points and I lost them. I think there are also other factors to take into account other drivers, but if you look only at performance it’s quite clear, as I said, that I’m the one who performs best in the midfield”.