Charles Leclerc 71, Max Verstappen 25 (Sergio Perez 30); Ferrari 104, Red Bull 55: after three races, the Leclerc-Ferrari duo has practically left the reigning world champion in place and the team that has come within a handful of points to snatch the Constructors’ title from Mercedes a year ago. Verstappen after his second retirement of the season in Australia stated that 45 races are needed to close the gap on Ferrari and Helmut Marko did not hide, admitting that the Milton Keynes stable has been waiting for difficult times. Starting without being sure that the checkered flag will be seen is an unacceptable condition if you want to win the championships even though Christian Horner stated that he prefers to try to make a fast car reliable rather than have a solid but poorly performing vehicle.

In view of Imola, the RB18 is planning a not indifferent slimming treatment to reduce the gap that separates it from Ferrari, but weight aside, we need answers to the numerous withdrawals, which do not seem connected to each other according to what was declared by the managers of the Anglo-Austrian team . Helmut Marko on Verstappen’s knockout on Sunday said that his Red Bull has lost a lot of fuel. The fuel pump is a standard component, so the problems are elsewhere as already claimed by the team itself after the double withdrawal in Bahrain. “The troubles can for example be the children of the extremity of the project“writes Paolo Filisetti in today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello Sport referring to the construction of the tank and the arrangement of the internal components in a small space. The other aspect in the dock is the new E10 petrol, made with 10% ethanol. “Until last year, bio fuel (5.75% of the total) was not a problem because the regulation allowed some freedom and suppliers used an oxygen-free product. This year it is specified that it is necessary to use ethanol whose oxygen component subtracts the calorific value of the fuel – adds the Rosea – the greater volatility of ethanol also implies that the mixture could ignite in the combustion chamber earlier than it should and not even uniformly “.

Although the engine in the thermal component has been frozen at the development level – the hybrid part can be worked on until September 1 – fuel suppliers can reformulate the parameters of the gasoline over the course of the season. As Honda has progressively ‘detached’ from Red Bull in the management and supervision of the RA621H power units (although the HRC brand campsites on both the RB18 and the AlphaTauri AT03) it will be more of a task for the Esso Exxon-Mobil fuel supplier of Red Bull to find a solution to the reliability problems that are decimating Red Bull, provided that it is not a structural and congenital problem at the car level.