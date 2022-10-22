





Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, founder of energy drink company Red Bull, has died at the age of 78, the company announced Saturday afternoon.

In a message to employees, the company’s management expressed “sadness and gratitude for what he has achieved”.

Red Bull Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner said Mateschitz was the “backbone of everything we do”. “It’s very sad,” he declared in Austin, Texas, where he was participating in the United States GP. “A great man, like few others, for what he conquered and for what he did for many people around the world in so many sports”.

Horner told Sky Sports F1 that Mateschitz was “a man of vision, strength and unafraid to follow his dreams, as he did here in Formula 1. He showed that you can make a difference.”







