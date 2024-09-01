Between present and future

The 2024 season is becoming extremely complicated for the Red Bull team, which is struggling to remedy a strong involution, in terms of on-track performance, of the RB20. In Milton Keynes however, after the political and judicial fibrillations that have characterised the beginning of the year – with the ‘Horner case’ which has dominated the spotlight for months – we must think not only about the present but also about the future, given the new technical regulation that will come into force in 2026 and the wait for what will be the first power unit actually made entirely in-house from the energy drink giant.

Relationships to rebuild

For this reason, in the Monza paddock a meeting took place – as reported by the Dutch colleague of The Telegraph Erik van Haren – a crucial meeting between team principal Christian Horner and Ford CEO Jim Farley. From 2026, the American company will be a partner (mostly commercial) of Red Bull in the production of new engines, focusing in particular on the area of ​​electrification. Relations between Farley and Horner, however, had become frosty. in the darkest period for the American manager, when internal accusations of harassment against an employee seemed to be able to even jeopardize his future and the partnership with Ford itself.

Meeting in Monza

In the end though Horner won his battle and inevitably the two parties – who for months had not even spoken on the phone, as highlighted by the The Telegraph – they had to get closer again. The meeting took place yesterday in Monza and from what has leaked out the interview lasted an hour and focused on plans for the near futureobviously with a particular focus on 2026. The Lombardy stage promises to be crucial for the future of Red Bull not only for the results on the track, given that the main Thai shareholder of Red Bull, Chalerm Yoovidhya, and the sporting director Oliver Mintzlaff are also expected on the circuit. All united to overcome a very complicated period and best define the projects for the next seasons.