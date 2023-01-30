“It would be remiss of us not to consider a return to F1“. The words of the global director of Ford Performance Mark Rushbrook in fact, they anticipated the return of the US giant to Formula 1 almost 20 years after his last experience in the Circus, dating back to the partnership with Jaguar (from 2000 to 2004). So, it’s no longer about if, but about when. We could also have an answer in this sense, because from what is learned from Holland, Red Bull would have planned February 3 as the day of the big news.

In fact, next Friday the new RB19 will be announced in New York, which at this point could even take a back seat. What we have anticipated in today’s article has been confirmed by the Dutch newspaper De telegraaf and his colleague Erik van Haren, both very close to Max Verstappen: precisely on this date the Milton Keynes team could announce the new partnership with Ford, which would do the honors and would therefore take the place of Porsche, with which the The marriage failed even before it even started due to Red Bull’s fear of losing its autonomy.

The details of the agreement are not yet known, but Red Bull Powertrains will design and register the engines that will debut in 2026, as team principal Chris Horner reiterated at the end of 2022.