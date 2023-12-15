The Wings for Life auction

If you have good financial resources, a desire to do good and a great passion for Formula 1, this could be your opportunity to take home a piece of the Circus' history. The Red Bull team, dominator of the 2023 season with 21 GPs won out of 22, has in fact decided to auction off a special simulator 'painted' with the colors of the livery used in the Las Vegas race.

The simulator is also signed by the two standard bearers of the Milton Keynes team, Max Verstappen and Checo Perez, and by team principal Christian Horner and will be the prized piece of the auction organized by Red Bull for the Wings for Life foundation, founded in 2004 by the two times world motocross champion Heinz Kinigadner and Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz with the aim of finding a cure for spinal cord injuries and paraplegia.

Horner's words

The online auction will take place today on the F1 Authentics platform. “We are incredibly proud to support our charitable partner, Wings for Life, with the auction of this one-of-a-kind, state-of-the-art Las Vegas livery simulator that both Max, Checo and I have signed,” said team principal Christian Horner.

“It has been a monumental year for us at Oracle Red Bull Racing – added Horner – and so it is right to collaborate with F1 Authentics for a charity auction that not only reminds us of a special race for us, but also contributes to research currently underway for a cure for spinal cord injuries.”