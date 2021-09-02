Red Bull confirms in the Netherlands the change to the fund that was introduced in Belgium for the farce GP. The Milton Keynes team, in fact, also proposes to Zandvoort the two flow deviators that have been mounted near the L-shaped step on the outer edge of the sidewalk.

The first, which already existed before the trip to the Ardennes converges at the outermost point of the step, while the second, which appeared for the first time in Spa, is located a little further back and its apex corresponds to the maximum recess of the bottom cut. .

In practice, Dan Fallows, Red Bull aerodynamic leader, has prepared a sort of flow conveyor that directs the flow into the clearing on the floor, in order to energize the pneumatic miniskirt that has the hit to seal the bottom to the asphalt with an increase in the downforce generated by the car body.

The Milton Keynes team has prepared the RB16B in a high downforce version, but even in the Netherlands it will have more light airfoils than the competition in an attempt to stem the increased power of the Mercedes power unit which, from the Silverstone race onwards, seems having found about twenty more horsepower in the first phase of acceleration when exiting the slow corners.

For this reason, Red Bull sent a letter to the FIA ​​asking for a regulatory clarification on the exploitation of the intercooler and plenum: in fact, cooler air would arrive in the engine lung than that allowed by the regulatory limits.