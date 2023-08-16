Ha! If Red Bull thinks its own RB19 is extremely average, then Verstappen is extremely good! But chauvinism aside, do they have a point?

At the moment Red Bull Racing is in top form. Despite being limited in terms of budget and hours in the wind tunnel (due to the 2021 overrun), they are hugely ahead in both championships. In fact, with Max Verstappen’s points alone, Red Bull would win the constructors’ title.

The force majeure is so great that we think back to the scarlet red cars of Schumacher, the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and of course the McLaren of 1988. The latter in particular was very dominant: McLaren won all races that season except those at Monza.

RB19 hugely average

You would expect that at Red Bull they are delighted with the RB19. They are in themselves, only they call the car very ‘average’. Pierre Wache (Technical Director of Red Bull Racing) disagrees Motorsport:

The car is average for all conditions, making it a good car. The car doesn’t excel in one aspect, which makes us think the car is better than other cars. Basically we didn’t do a fantastic job, but just good. I was especially surprised by others who have performed less well. Our expectations were very different at the beginning of the year. Pierre Woche, actually says that the other teams are broken.

Consideration

Oof! That’s nice to collect if you don’t work at Red Bull (or are for Red Bull). In principle he has a point and that is that the RB19 does not really have a very weak point. Now we have to be honest enough to say that the combination of high downforce and high top speed is unprecedented.

Usually one excludes the other. In addition, there is indeed a weak point with the Red Bull, depending on each circuit, and that is getting the tires up to temperature in qualifying. The consideration is of course that this works out particularly well in the race.

I don’t want to be modest or anything, but when you see other teams gain a second per lap in three races, it means that the effort you put in has been well spent. You really don’t need two years of development. Pierre Woche, does something with a finger on a sore spot. Ouch.

That must hurt Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin, who are still looking for that last second.

Does he have a point?

So then of course the question is: is Pierre Woche right here? Well, not quite of course. It is understandable from his perspective, but the results really show something different. The Red Bull RB19 has won every race so far. Even worse, at no point did it look like any other car would stand a chance of winning.

Not only that, if you look at the telemetry, you can see that Verstappen’s Red Bull is nowhere near the limit. Especially in the second half of the races it is clear that there is still a considerable reserve in that RB19.

