Red Bull finds its way again

Greeted Adrian Newey and the soap opera about the future of the record-breaking designer who made Red Bull’s fortune has finally ended, Christian Horner it’s really time to turn the page. The team principal is focused – and it couldn’t be otherwise – on the fight for a world championship that has suddenly reopened after the poor performance in Monza: “That was a tough weekend for us, but I think every negative thing leads to a positive thing. And I think that the negativity of Monza has highlighted some key areas of the car that we have been dealing with for some timegiving us a clear direction to develop in. Everyone in the team is determined and is pushing hard hoping that we can turn things around”.

Horner and the woes of the RB20

Things that seem to have changed since the first free practice sessions in Baku, at the end of which Verstappen and especially Perez said they were satisfied with an RB20 that had recently suffered from poor balance.I think there are several aspects – Horner continued – to consider. One thing is the absolute load that is applied to the machine through updates, another is the balance. At the beginning of the year we had a more balanced car, but then the increase in downforce was not correlated to what we had seen in the simulations.. Sometimes the correlation between the track and the simulation tools, which are mainly the wind tunnel and CFD, is broken, and other teams have also had difficulties of this kind. But there has been a great effort to understand and solve this problem”.

Fight with Ferrari and McLaren for the Constructors

Despite recent problems, the fight for the title is still open: “Am I having fun? No, there’s never any fun when the machines don’t work.. But we are absolutely ready, I have never seen a team as motivated as the current one. And then, everything changes very quickly. This year, for example, Max has won seven GPs while the most for any other driver is two wins. Everything is at stake… Verstappen has a good lead in the championship, but it is nothing you can take for granted with eight races to go. So we are aware that a couple of negative weekends are enough to make the situation very complicated. The Constructors’ championship is a three-horse race and even if we have an eight-point lead over McLaren, we cannot ignore Ferrari, which has quietly entered the fight. It will be a no-holds-barred battle”.