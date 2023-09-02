The air remains frosty between Red Bull and Mercedes. Hamilton’s statements about Verstappen’s teammates are not well received.

Lewis Hamilton has signed with Mercedes and so we can enjoy the British champion for at least another two seasons. We also see it happening that LH44 will continue for a number of years afterwards. After all, the best man shows this year that he can still be better than George Russell. This while the latter is also seen as one of the great talents of his (new) generation.

The extension is of course a good opportunity for interviews, looking back and looking ahead. At Sky Sports F1, Hamilton is initially full of praise for Red Bull and Verstappen. According to him, the team is a tandem that ‘fires on all cylinders’ and it is difficult to catch the team for weaknesses or mistakes. The car, the driver, the strategy, the pit stops, everything is going well.

But Lewis wouldn’t be Lewis if there was also a ‘but’ to it. Looking back at his teammates, Hamilton claims Verstappen has never had a teammate of the same caliber as Bottas, Russell, Rosberg, Alonso and Button. At first he does not mention Rosberg by name, but when the reporter reminds him he admits that the German-Finnish Monegask was also very good (video). Gasly, Perez, Albon, Sainz and Ricciardo can therefore put them in their pockets.

Toto Wolff’s best friend has now responded to Hamilton’s statements. Christian Horner calls them strange. The Red Bull team boss acknowledges that Lewis has generally beaten his teammates. But he says that’s not all that matters. Horner emphasizes that Max showed in Mercedes’ dominant period that he was the only one who could occasionally take on the silver brigade.

It’s kind of strange that Lewis says this after seven years of dominance! Christian Horner, reacts like a bull to a red rag

Horner is happy that Lewis will stay for a while. If only because he will fight Max a few more times:

It is positive to see him signing for a few more years. He is clearly still motivated, fit enough for the challenge. I’m sure there will be a few fights between him and Max in the years to come. Christian Horner, Hamilton wants to drive around for at least another two years

