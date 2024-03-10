Ferrari-Red Bull, the duel is all-out

In this start to the 2024 championship once again by Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes team having conquered two doubles in the first two GPsthe only credible antagonist of the RB20s appeared to be the Ferrari. Sainz finished third in the opening race in Bahrain and Leclerc did the same on Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The same team principal from Maranello, Fred Vasseurshowed off optimism, highlighting how there is confidence in being able to challenge the world champion team in the next rounds with the hope – sooner or later – of being able to beat them.

Red Bull's 'revenge' in Jeddah

But the comparison between Red Bull and Ferrari seems to be extending – at least in these first GPs – even in the pit lane. In fact, the mechanics from Maranello and Milton Keynes were the best in these first races. Ferrari had won the prize for the best stop in Bahrain, while in Arabia the prize was awarded to the Red Bull men who made on Verstappen's #1 car a stop of 2.44 seconds. The crew of the Austrian team has won recognition as the best on the grid in recent years and confirmed itself as such also in Jeddah, also creating the third fastest stop of the dayin 2.70 seconds, on Perez's car.

Leclerc slowed down by traffic in the pit lane

'Silver medal' for Mercedes with the mechanics replacing Russell's tires in 2.51 seconds. This time the men in the Ferrari garage were less effective in the Bearman pit they took 3.48 seconds, the ninth fastest stop of the race. Leclerc's pit was decidedly longer – 5.31 seconds – but he paid the price traffic in the pit lane during the Safety Car regime. His stop would have been much quicker, but the mechanics had to keep him still on the stand for at least a couple of seconds to avoid a potential unsafe release like the one that cost Sergio Perez a five-second penalty. Furthermore 2.23 seconds of the Monegasque's stop in Bahrain for the moment, the seasonal record for the fastest stop remains.