“Unfortunately Formula 1 is still very predictable and boring, everything revolves around Red Bull and Ferrari: only Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Sergio Pérez they can win “. So he recently expressed himself Fernando Alonsor to NOS, complaining about a grid that is still too little compact, contrary to the promises of the organizers on the eve of the new regulations. The first part of 2022 actually saw four different drivers climb the top step of the podium belonging only to the two top teams. Ferrari and Red Bull have monopolized the first thirteen rounds of the World Championship, also denoting a technical advantage over the competition that is difficult to fill in the short term.

Asked about the subject by FormulaPassion.itAston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack has not expressed concern or disappointment with the current hegemony of the top teams: “Unless you race with the same cars, as happens in Formula 2, there will always be people who will do a better job than others. We have to recognize that Red Bull and Ferrari have done better than anyone else. The regulations are a bit stricter than in the past, but we also mustn’t forget that we are still in our first year and we come from an era where cars became more and more similar year after year, with teams progressively approaching each other. to the others. Now we have changed everything and there are two cars that stand out above the others, but excluding them the grille is very compact. But I think the combination of technical and financial regulations will level the group over the years“.

Of particular interest is the consideration of the first year of the new technical cycle, as the lack of experience of the technicians with the current aerodynamic philosophy has generated a profound design differentiation that certainly does not benefit the show, as already pointed out by James KeyMcLaren Technical Director: “There was a feeling that many cars would have looked similar, while in reality they are profoundly different, which I think is nice, but it also shows how immature our expertise still is on what the best solution is. There is therefore no defined approach, it takes shape by itself once understanding grows “. Not surprisingly, rarely in the history of Formula 1 have the most closely-fought championships coincided with the entry into force of a new regulation, but rather in the technical cycle advanced when performance tends to converge. All this gives hope for a gradual compacting of the starting grid in the coming years, potentially with a greater number of teams candidates for victory.