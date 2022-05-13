For the second time in two years the Red Bull is involved in a close battle for the top of both world rankings. But if in 2021 the challenge of the Milton Keynes team was against Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, almost undisputed masters up to that moment in the hybrid era of Formula 1, now the head to head opposes the ‘bulls’ to Ferrari’s Prancing Horse. Maranello wants to win again after three decades of abstinence and has made the most of the introduction of the new technical regulation to return to the top of the grid, taking advantage of the empty passage of Mercedes in the interpretation of the new cars. So far, however, the match between the Austrians and the Italians has been fought on a much less controversial level than what happened between Red Bull and Mercedes last year.

Of course, some controversy has emerged – such as the one related to the bottom of the Ferrari used in the Pirelli tests, or the digs by Mattia Binotto on the Red Bull budget cap – but these were physiological trifles when compared to the total clash seen in 2021 between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. Not only that: even on the track the duels between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc appeared much more correct and respectful than those between the Dutchman himself and Lewis Hamilton, when contact – even in the first races of the season – appeared on the agenda. Also Helmut Marko, historic Red Bull consultant never tender in talking about rivals, certified the different respect that would exist between Red Bull and Ferrari. “Ferrari has the same DNA as ours – told the Graz native to the site F1-Insider – we are both ‘racers’. We are only interested in sport. With the Mercedes it was different“.

Marko and Red Bull also reiterated that they are convinced that, in the long challenge that lies ahead, both teams will play fair. The Austrian manager in fact said he was confident that the FIA ​​will be able to enforce the rules. “We and Ferrari are at pari – stated on the discussed issue of budget cap – in the future the difference will be made by those who get the best out of their package depending on the circuit. We can’t wait for this great battle to come. We have full confidence in the FIA, which ensures that everything goes well“, He concluded.