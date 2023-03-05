After the good qualifying of the Bahrain Grand Prix, and beyond the times recorded, we considered it interesting compare directly the lap data of RedBull, Ferrari And Mercedes of the 2022 qualification compared to those of this season to try to guess how cars have evolvedas well as the choices made by the teams for the first weekend of the season. Of the 4 top teams this year we have not included Aston Martingiven the gain of over 2 seconds and last season’s time recorded by Nico Hulkenberg, who got into the car to replace Sebastian Vettel, therefore absolutely not significant. Note: It is evident that all surrounding conditions including track situation, compounds and tires and many other factors they are different from one year to the nextbut the data still show some interesting findings which, in our opinion, worth commentingalbeit with the due caution.

Let’s start with Red Bull: found loaded but a lower and stiffer car

The first comparison we are going to see is that of the 2023 poleman Max Verstappen, against his 2022 lap. From a chronometric point of view, the Dutchman lowers his time by about 1 second (973 thousandths), gaining increasingly 2 tenths in the first sector, 3 in the second and 4 in the third.



It can be seen from the data a fundamental aspect and that is that Newey’s new car has improved considerably in terms of performance aerodynamic load curvessuch as 4, 11 and 13, and in the stretch of the so-called “snake”, which goes from turn 5 to turn 8. The stretch speed they are instead remained similar confirming that the new Red Bull available to Verstappen and Perez takes to the track a higher level of downforcefound though in an efficient way, i.e. without going to lower the top speeds. There Ex-Honda Power Units seems to have too better delivery where in the last two seasons it was slightly lacking, i.e. between 150 and 250 km/h, while the difficulty in very slow curves it seems the confirmation of a RB19 lower and stiffer of the car that preceded it, which found performance in the slow stretches thanks to the possibility of bringing a set-up higher off the ground to the track with a softer suspension package. A leap forward of the project remarkable, with a turnaround on many key factors from last season, which will make it very interesting to understand what the strengths and weaknesses of the reigning World Champion team will be for this season.

Ferrari unloaded and powerful, but the 2023 set-up is mandatory

Comparing the data of the F1-75 and the SF23 we find opposite findingsbut the reasons, in this case, are to be found in the practically obligatory arrangement of the Maranello team rather than a reversal of the design trend. We know that the weak front end of the new Ferrari forced the engineers to tackle this first race with a noticeably unloaded rear wing to be able to achieve an acceptable balance and that is the exact opposite than what we had seen last season, with the F1-75 which instead had started the season with always approaches at high loadleveraging the horsepower of the engine so as not to lose too far.



The difference is evident, with Leclerc who in his last attempt reached 325 km/h against 318 last year, but who had also reached 327 km/h in the previous laps. Compared to the Red Bull the cornering improvement is marked only at turn 11where probably the new front tire construction by Pirelli guarantees an important leap in performance. The curve, already full, of deliverylooks even fatter this year, and that guarantees a improvement of almost 3 tenths in the first sector. However, the advance stops in the central sector with a time improved by just 88 thousandths, and which, without the jump in turn 11, would have been comparable if not worse. The best mileage in turn 12 and especially the great progression towards turn 14 they lower the time by another 2 tenths, but the understeer and the lack of load of the SF23 are also felt in the last corner, with an improvement in the lap time which stops at just over half a second. Ferrari then confirms that he is racing almost “distorted” at the moment to compensate for the balancing problems, while we are working hard to solve the problem and finally be able to put a more adequate vertical load on the car. On the other hand, the work carried out to find the balance even in lower load conditions, not always approachable in the past season, is confirmed, and a aerodynamic efficiency that appears much improved even beyond the minor incidence of the wings.

Mercedes improves in the Power Unit

Finally, when comparing the cars from Brackley, some interesting characteristics emerge, also because last season’s lap was by Lewis Hamilton, compared to that of George Russell for 2023. It is immediately clear that in four you stretch the new car is noticeably fasterincluding the main straight.



The fact that there is such a marked difference in the last straightthe one before the cornering of turn 14, suggests a Power Units that last year was “in apnea” on the hybrid energy release at the end of the lap, as opposed to a much greater availability shown by the W14. As for Ferrari, Russell’s very off-loading approach compared to the past season produces a huge gain in the first sector, almost half a second, and by more than three tenths in the last sector, but it is less than a tenth in the central section, with the W13 even performing better in the “snake”, and covering the complicated turn 10 a good 7 km/h faster of the W14. The gain in lap time is about 9 tenths but the difference in the load curves is minimalconfirming that, having difficulty balancing the car correctly, Wolff’s team opted for a very low trimalbeit not as extreme as the one seen in Ferrari.

These are the comparisons, we will see on the race pace how the cars will behave.