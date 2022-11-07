The final of the League of Legends tournament, the Red Bull Factions, by Red Bull and created in collaboration with PG Esports, was held on Friday 4 November. To challenge each other to the best of five, after more than a month of close fights that also involved amateur teams thanks to the Open Qualifiers, were the Atleta Esports and Macko Esports, two veteran teams of the competitive landscape that have already faced each other in the past, with different results. This time around, it was Macko Esports who ruled the Summoner’s Rift better. In Red Bull Factions, players only have the option of accessing a limited pool of champions. The players were able to choose only characters belonging to two factions that characterize the universe in which League of Legends is set, limiting their possibilities and thus urging them to sharpen their wits to fully exploit all the characteristics of their champions. Macko Esports managed to keep control of the scene most of the time, allowing only one match to their opponents, Atleta Esports, closing the evening with a 3 to 1 for the Macko.