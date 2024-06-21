The energy drink brand evaluates the possibility of expanding its sports portfolio, considering a billion-dollar investment

Energy drink company Red Bull is evaluating the possibility of entering the NBA with a team in Las Vegas, according to information from the Bloomberg. The brand already has investments in football and Formula 1 teams. Discussions about this expansion are in the early stages. The estimated cost of establishing an NBA franchise is about $4 billion, in line with recent valuations that place the average value of an NBA team at $3.85 billion, according to the Forbes.

Red Bull owns 6 football clubs globally, including the New York Red Bulls in the United States, Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil and RB Leipzig in Germany. It recently became the main sponsor of Leeds United. Additionally, it operates two Formula 1 teams and acquired the Bora-Hansgrohe cycling team.

Las Vegas has attracted several sports franchises. MLB authorized the Oakland Athletics to move to the city, and Formula 1 will hold its first race in 2023. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver highlighted that expansion is a priority following the completion of media rights agreements.

However, Red Bull faces competition. Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital and LeBron James also have plans for a team in Las Vegas. Any proposal will need to be approved by the NBA before moving forward.