You don't have to fix what isn't broken. You don't have to trade in a racing car that wins 21 out of 22 races in a championship. Yet Adrian Newey and his colleagues drew a completely new concept for Verstappen's F1 car for 2024. The designers seem to have been inspired by old F1 cars from Mercedes.

Max Verstappen's 2024 F1 car has 'high shoulders'. This means that the carriage starts from the halo continues at the same height. That line is now the same as last year's Mercedes. Red Bull adds another trick at the front of the shoulders. Just above the driver's shoulders are additional inlets that guide air to the rear wing. To see what we're talking about, we've outlined the intakes with a color we call 'Stack F1 Team Kick Sauber Green'.

And the inspiration from old Mercedes doesn't stop there. The inlets are even more noticeable on the sidepods. Red Bull opts for a narrow slot through which a letter can just fit. Other years this scoop is many times larger. There is also a narrow air scoop, but vertical. Mercedes already tried this with the zero podconcept in 2022. That didn't work at all. Would Red Bull succeed?

Newey explains why the Red Bull F1 car has changed so much

Back to the most dominant car in F1 history, the RB19. How come Red Bull doesn't bring more of the car to 2024? Adrian Newey provides the answer Auto, Motor und Sport: 'We knew the other teams would copy us. If we had simply further developed last year's car, it would not have been enough.' Newey himself does not make the comparison with the old Mercedes, but the images speak for themselves, right?

The first signs are that the RB20 is enough. We know: lap times don't matter during the test days, but Verstappen was still 1.1 seconds faster than anyone else. After Verstappen set that lap, the image switched to a smiling Gianpiero Lambiase, the engineer from Verstappen. That smile says it all, we think.

Verstappen responds to his 2024 F1 car

At the end of last season, Verstappen was allowed to see drawings of the RB20 for the first time. He tells Motorsport.com that he happened to see the sketches in Abu Dhabi. “I saw the drawings and thought “well, that looks nice”, but to be honest I was thinking more about the upcoming holiday,” says Verstappen.

Now the driver has driven the car. After his first day of practice he is satisfied with the material. 'I also think we had a good day. We were able to do a lot of laps. With the car we were able to try out quite a lot of things, so I'm very happy overall. […] It's just a test, but we had a good day,” Verstappen said. The first race is next week. Then we will see whether the old Mercedes technology works at Red Bull.