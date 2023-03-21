Red Bull, EU Antitrust inspection

European Union antitrust investigators raided several Red Bull offices on Monday, March 20, including Fuschl-am-See in western Austria. The suspicion of officials is what Red Bull has abused its dominant position on the market and therefore violated the European antitrust rules which prohibit cartels and restrictive practices.

Comment from Red Bull

“Of course we will cooperate with them on all matters that concern them“, the company said in a statement. The Red Bull company (therefore not the Formula 1 team) risks a hefty fine but can obtain immunity if it collaborates with the Commission. After the death of the Austrian founder Dietrich Mateschitz, in November the Austrian company appointed a three-member board of directors to lead the energy drink giant: Franz Watzlawick (CEO of the “Beverage Business” arm), CFO Alexander Kirchmayr and Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO of projects and corporate investments). Mateschitz, who made the energy drink a global phenomenon and built a title-winning Formula 1 team that was just part of his sporting empire, died in October at the age of 78. His son Mark owns 49% of Red Bull shares. The Thai Yoovidhya family holds the rest.