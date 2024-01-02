2026, Honda will leave Red Bull

With the new technical regulation that will come into force in 2026, the Red Bull made the decision to separate its path from that of Honda, choosing to produce the engines themselves, with the Japanese teaming up with Aston Martin.

Christian Horner's men seemed aware of the enormity of the challenge they accepted, which will lead them to be the third team on the grid – after Ferrari and Mercedes – to build everything in-house, from the chassis to the power unit.

How the Red Bull Powertrains project is progressing

In the last months Helmut Marko had given some updates on the performance expected from its engine sector. “We are miles ahead of Ferrari and Audi,” he explained last August, then corrected his remarks a few weeks later: “From the rumors, we are not in the lead, but in second position.”

In a recent interview given to oe24he added: “Although we are far from producing an engine ready for competitive use, everything is going according to plan and the performance curve is correct“.

Marko was then questioned about the possibility of staying with Honda, in case Red Bull fails to produce a competitive engine: “There is no plan B. It has to work. From 2026 we will race with our engine, but until then we want Honda to offer us the best possible performance. It has worked so far.”