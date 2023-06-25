Red Bull ‘split’ on Perez

At the end of 2020, Red Bull found itself in a difficult situation to manage in terms of drivers. Alexander AlbonIndeed, he had excessively disappointed in the full season alongside Max Verstappen. If in the second half of 2019 in which the Thai-born driver had been catapulted into Red Bull on his F1 debut, not disfiguring in the presence of Verstappen in 2020, the situation changed with Albon who obtained only one podium at Mugello late in the season. Furthermore, it should not be forgotten that Albon himself could even have dreamed of a victory in Austria at the start of the championship in a daring race if he hadn’t touched Lewis Hamilton and ended up spinning in a convulsive finale.

At the end of a disappointing 2020 Alexander Albon was shelved to make room for Sergio Perez, who instead in one of the last races in Bahrain on the short version of the Sakhir circuit won the first victory of his career in F1 at the wheel of Racing Point. By choosing the Mexican, Red Bull indirectly admitted that it did not have a driver ready at the Red Bull Junior Team level. After an unhappy year in McLaren in 2013, Perez thus had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a top car with which he won in Baku in 2021 after Max Verstappen’s knockout due to left rear tire failure.

Checo then prevailed in Monaco in 2022 – amid ‘posthumous’ controversies for an artfully engineered accident in Qualifying according to Verstappen – and in Singapore, opening 2023 with two successes in the first four races in Jeddah and in his beloved Baku. In the last three races, however, Perez’s performance has been well below the minimum wage, bearing in mind the missile he finds at his disposal. It is no secret that there are at management level conflicting opinions on Perez by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. The team principal, as a good team principal, certainly does not disdain the importance of Checo on the Latin American market in terms of marketing and hardly indulges in stinging criticism of his riders. Marko, on the other hand, as soon as he can discredit Perez through clichés relating to tequila (Mexico’s signature spirit) never misses the opportunity to tease the former Force India/Racing Point driver.

Marko, to the microphones of the Austrian broadcaster ORFreleased sibylline statements regarding the future of Sergio Perez who secured a two-year renewal valid until 2024 just on the eve of Monaco a year ago: “His initial goal was to stay with us for two or three years, in any case he will stay longer than expected, we need to keep the options for a successor open“said Marko who is curiously awaiting the test with the Pirelli 2024 tires that will see Daniel Ricciardo on track at Silverstone at the wheel of the Red Bull RB19 after the British Grand Prix. “After that test we will be able to really evaluate where Ricciardo is at”, added Marko, words that add to the indiscretions reported on his blog by journalist Joe Saward who underlined the fact that Red Bull are convinced that Daniel Ricciardo has returned to an interesting level of performance judging by the data emerging from the simulator. Marko didn’t spare another dig at Perez: “With the package available to him, it shouldn’t be difficult to end 2023 as vice-world champion“, a goal missed by Checo in 2022 who is now just nine points clear of Fernando Alonso. Marko’s messages are clear: Perez must shore up his seat with results, a stay in Red Bull after 2024 seems decidedly excluded by Marko, who citing Perez’s “two or three years” in Red Bull which expire in 2023 seems to open up unexpected scenarios about a sensational turnaround in Red Bull before Perez’s contract expired.