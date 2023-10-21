Red Bull team driver Dutch Max Verstappen won the sprint during the US Grand Prix in the Formula 1 class. The race took place on October 21 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Mercedes driver Briton Lewis Hamilton finished second, and Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who plays for the Ferrari factory team, took third place, writes “Sport Express”.

The stage in Texas, within which the sprint took place, is the fifth of the season. There will be six of these in total in 2023.

Earlier, on October 7, Verstappen became the Formula 1 champion for the third time in a row. The Dutchman was able to secure the championship during the sprint race of the Qatar Grand Prix. The athlete received the title ahead of schedule based on the results of the overall championship.

Also on October 9, during the Qatar Grand Prix, the McLaren team set a new Formula 1 record for the fastest pit stop. The mechanics serviced Lando Norris’s car in 1.8 seconds. McLaren broke Red Bull’s 2019 record at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Then it was 1.82 seconds and belonged to the Dutchman Max Verstappen.