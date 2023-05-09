Verstappen, far from “we’ll start well”

In view of 2023, Max Verstappen had declared that he was certain that Red Bull would have had a good start to the championship, but that the dangers would have been in the distance given that the penalty imposed for the minor infraction of the expense ceiling in 2021 would have slowed down the RB19 at the level of developments. Now, we don’t know what Verstappen’s concept of ‘we’ll start well’ is, but Red Bull has managed to collect five victories, four pole positions and four doubles in the first five races. The Constructors’ classification paints a perfect picture overwhelming domination: the Milton Keynes stable already boasts 224 points and lapped second-placed Aston Martin with 102.

Precisely the fact that Aston Martin is in second place in the Constructors’ standings opens up another side, or rather ‘the’ side of this start to 2023 dominated by Red Bull. Where are Ferrari and Mercedes? For now, both have only one podium to their credit (Lewis Hamilton in Australia and Charles Leclerc in Baku) and their absence from the top of the standings surprises even the Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner and the ‘faults’ of Ferrari and Mercedes

Red Bull has worked exceptionally well with the advent of this regulatory cycle and the results are there for all to see, but in the same way both Ferrari and Mercedes went more than a little wrong between 2022 and 2023 in confirming projects that evidently did not they are at the level of the Red Bull one taken up by several competitors. “Five races, five wins plus the Sprint and four doubles: we’ve never had a start like this and we ask ourselves ‘where are the others?’ – the words of Christian Horner to the microphones of Sky Sports UK – during the winter we had an increase in performance that I would describe as normal, rather we wonder where Ferrari and Mercedes have gone“.

Both of Red Bull’s opponents are planning important updates at Imola, if only to try to respond to an Aston Martin which with Fernando Alonso is embarrassing its noble rivals in the race with the Spaniard who was also uncatchable for Russell yesterday in Miami , Sainz, Hamilton and Leclerc. “I’m sure they are working on big updates for Europe and with the penalty we have to develop the car later in the year, it’s important that there is as much fresh air as possible between us and the rivals at this stage.”, added Horner who continues to underline the importance of putting hay on the farm at the start of the season. Currently, however, what George Russell said in Bahrain is more credible, namely that Red Bull will win all 23 scheduled races in 2023.