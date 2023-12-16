38 races won out of 44

In the two-year period marked by the return of ground effect to F1 starting from 2022, Red Bull won 38 of the 44 races staged, 34 with Max Verstappen and four with Sergio Perez. The RB18 had to resolve some overweight problems, but the Milton Keynes team managed to remove 20 kilos from a single-seater which with a new, even lighter chassis in 2023 only missed out on success in Singapore despite not having any major changes compared to that of 2022 (the RB19 was 60% of the components an RB18 according to what team principal Christian Horner declared).

The number one on the Red Bull pit wall is convinced that the fact that the regulation does not present any changes in 2024 this will lead to a rapprochement on the part of the other teams towards the Anglo-Austrian team. Toto Wolff hopes this is the case, even if Mercedes seems to be the one with the most confused ideas at a design level although it ended 2023 in second position in the Constructors' standings, but without victories to its credit.

“I don't want to wait until 2026 to close the gap with Red Bull – the words of the Mercedes team principal reported by the racingnews365.com newspaper – I am convinced that sport must always be put first before entertainment and that meritocracy is respected. Whoever did the best job should win, you can't stop the fact that for example Red Bull won 21 races in 2023. A few years ago we were in the same position with Hamilton, it's up to us, Ferrari and the other teams to work better to prevent the public from watching the race already knowing what the final result will be“.