Verstappen, Silverstone to continue domination

The British Grand Prix seems like a formality for Max Verstappen. It is a driver in a state of extreme confidence, capable of doing what he wants at the wheel of a supersonic car, clearly superior to the competition. Furthermore, Silverstone it is a path largely favorable to Red Bull, with its fast corners that enhance the characteristics of the RB19. While the competition in turns brings more or less substantial updates to the cars, Milton Keynes is following a slower development plan, considering the base speed of the car and a driver capable of always making it travel at 100% of its potential.

Verstappen’s words

Here Verstappen won “only” once, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary Grand Prix, in 2020. In 2021 there was the terrible Copse accident and in 2022 that problem at the bottom of the RB18 which ousted him from the fight for the top. These are his words at the press conference: “We had a great start to the year, we understood our car and race after race it is improving. But we are not standing still. It’s true that perhaps the other teams are talking about more consistent updates from one race to the next, but we too continue to bring something, and it’s certainly a good sign. We still have a good margin. Sure, on some circuits it’s wider than others, but overall we have a solid basic package. We must always make sure that we exploit the full potential. Here I won in 2020: sometimes you have a little bad luck, like last year. But we know that our cars will be better and more competitive than last year. So I’m looking forward to the weekend, I hope to get a good result“.

McLaren’s record

Red Bull has so far made a clear run in the season, with nine victories in as many grands prix. Also factoring in their success in the final race of 2022, the Milton Keynes-based team are ten consecutive victories, -1 from McLaren’s all-time record: “It would be nice to match it. At the end of the day, however, one is only reminded of whether or not one wins the championship. For me it is the most important thing. But yes, if it happens it will be fantastic, maybe not so much for me as I’m not interested in numbers but for the team. This weekend we just want to win, it doesn’t matter if it’s the 11th“, continued Verstappen.

Boredom? Maybe for others

“For many years we have been very close, or we thought we were. Now that we’re finally here, I’m really enjoying the moment. I like what we are doing, what we are achieving as a team. People ask me if it’s boring. No, it’s not boring, because that’s what I work for. In all these years together with the team, everyone was so motivated to achieve a position like this. So for us it is a pleasure. Of course we are also aware that now others are playing the same role as us. We know what they’re trying to do, but we try to stay up there“.