The hope of Red Bull’s rivals in Jeddah was to see the margin of the RB19 reduced against the competition. It wasn’t like that. The absence of tire degradation on the Saudi circuit and the race dynamics that saw Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen challenge each other with fast laps practically up to five laps from the checkered flag led to another very heavy loss for the competition, ‘facilitated’ by a Safety Car which essentially brought the race laps to 30, eliminating the gaps after the first twenty laps. Max Verstappen was clear at the press conference that the World Championship will be a matter between two cars, his Red Bull and that of Sergio Perez.

Red Bull RB19 like the 2014 Mercedes W05

Comparisons are already made between the Red Bull RB19 and other cars that have dominated an F1 season far and wide. Some bet on the 1988 McLaren MP4/4 which won fifteen races out of the 16 contested, others on some Ferraris from the Michael Schumacher era that ushered in the third millennium. George Russellon the other hand, as a good ‘company’ he stopped at 2014 rewinding the time hands of the history of F1: “We haven’t seen this kind of advantage over competitors since 2014 when Mercedes was in the role of dominatrix – the words of George Russell to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – Red Bull must be acknowledged for having done an excellent job”.

Mercedes ‘agrees’ with Marko

Helmut Marko had predicted that Mercedes would solve the competitiveness problems faster than Ferrari. The Jeddah weekend in Saudi Arabia actually proved the Red Bull consultant right since the reviled W14 was in any case ahead of at least Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF-23 both in Qualifying and in the Race. Charles Leclerc with a clean weekend without penalty would most likely have finished ahead of Russell and Hamiltonbut in the meantime Mercedes can ‘celebrate’ this small step forward while waiting for the revolutionized car expected at Imola: “It’s a surprise to be ahead of Ferrari, but it’s not enough, because we don’t just want to fight with Ferrari, but also with Red Bull and they are way ahead.”Russell added.