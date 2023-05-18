Red Bull superior

The cancellation of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, and the reduction of the appointments on the calendar to 22 races (just like last season), can further increase the possibility of seeing the Red Bull author of a new record in Formula 1: that of winning all the scheduled races in a single year. A feat that has never been achieved by anyone in the history of Circusand that all the rivals of the Milton Keynes team are beginning to fear and believe possible, given the superiority of the Anglo-Austrian team over the competition.

Technical regulation intact until 2026

It is true that only five GPs have been archived, but the technical gap created by Red Bull over its rivals is evident, also and above all taking into consideration the crisis that Ferrari and Mercedes are experiencing, with Aston Martin which in this currently represents the direct opponent of the house of Milton Keynes. The latter, moreover, will also be able to benefit from the regulation inherent to the technical standardswhich will remain unchanged until 2026, the year in which there will be a change related to power units. One aspect, that of the total absence of regulatory changes, which Lewis Hamilton doesn’t like it.

For years the same differences

The seven-time world champion, in a statement released to F1i.comdoes not understand why there can be no regulatory changes, even more in the face of total domination like that of Red Bull: “I think that’s a very negative way of looking at it – explained the Mercedes driver – It’s good that we’re trying new things, because it’s important that we keep moving forward and progressing, and the technology has also evolved. However, it is a pity that there are still the same differences between the teams. I don’t know what the solution is for the future, but I believe we will have to continue to adapt these regulations in the futureotherwise the same situation as now could occur for years unless we do a better job, which we are trying to do.”

Anti-porpoising rules

In conclusion, still on the subject of regulations, Hamilton also expressed his comment on the current cars, which present technical changes introduced by the FIA ​​last season following the appeal by Mercedes to combat the phenomenon of porpoisingwhich had particularly impressed the Anglo-German team: “I like cars that don’t bounce – he added – but they are a bit heavyand I wouldn’t say that continuing to weigh down the cars is a good idea.”