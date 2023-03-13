Revenge is served cold

Winning is one thing, dominating another. In this 2023 the intention of the team Red Bull seems to be that of not limiting oneself to triumphing in the single Grands Prix, but of wanting literally annihilate the competition at every available opportunityAnd. Evidently the political tensions that pitted it against Mercedes in 2021 and against Ferrari last year, also due to the controversial affair linked to the overrun of the budget cap, have embittered the Austrian team, which now wants to disintegrate its opponents without even letting them the possibility of hoping for a rapprochement. Also for this reason, after the double victory celebrated by Verstappen and Perez in Bahrain, the team went back to work to prepare the new upgrades to fit on the RB19.

New underbody ready for Baku

According to the German site Auto Motor und Sport, often reliable when it comes to matters concerning the team led by Christian Horner, in Milton Keynes they are already thinking about next evolutionary step to take to the track. Indeed, the next, in the plural: the first new parts will arrive in Melbourne, and will be minor upgrades. The big leap forward is instead expected for the end of April, with the Baku race. On that occasion, when the first Sprint Race of the year will also be staged, Red Bull should bring the new underbody. Red Bull is said to expect a significant step forward from this, again on condition that the track confirms the data that emerged during the factory tests. Baku also seems to be a challenge to the past, given that last year on the weekends in Austria and Brazil, both with a short race on Saturday, the world champion team got their cars set up wrong.

Ineffective limitations

The feeling, decidedly bitter to send already for Max Verstappen’s opponents, is that Red Bull will not be embarrassed even by the reduction of hours in the wind tunnel imposed by the regulation and made even more severe by the penalty imposed due to the overrun of the budget cap in 2021. In fact, the team had so much margin of advantage in the second half of the 2022 season that it had probably already completed most of the development work on the RB19 before they came impose penalties. This therefore makes the little working time left available to the team this season still sufficient for fully focus on getting more performance. And so far the results don’t lie.